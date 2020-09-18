Sept. 16, 2020
POSTVILLE — Beulah Angeline Fadness, 85, of Postville, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Evans Memorial Home, Cresco.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Postville, with the Rev. Lynn Noel as officiant. There will be a visitation two hours before service from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Frankville Cemetery, Frankville.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville, is helping the family with the arrangements.