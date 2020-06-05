Following discussion at the Fayette County Fair Board meeting held Tuesday, June 2, the board decided to move forward with the 2020 Fayette County Fair scheduled for July 21-25, it posted to its Facebook page.
At this time, 4-H and FFA youth activities will occur with specific guidelines implemented. Some other scheduled fair events are proceeding at this time with modifications, such as the 2020 Queen Contest. However, events are subject to change based on COVID-19 circumstances.
“With ongoing input from board members, Fayette County Public Health, Fayette County Emergency Management, community members, county and local law enforcement, and various other partners, the Fair Board will be following Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines in addition to the (latest) governor’s proclamation restrictions,” the board posted.
The Bremer County Fair Association announced it decided to cancel the 2020 Bremer County Fair including the queen contest, after a special meeting on Monday.
The Buchanan County Fair Association announced it decided to cancel the grandstand and grounds entertainment, and the queen contest, late last month. This cancellation includes the scheduled tractor pull, demo derby, races, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry/LANCO concert, carnival, and grounds entertainment.
There is no news of a decision yet from the Clayton County Fair website or Facebook page. That fair board canceled its May 4 meeting and told viewers of the page it would “keep you posted” as to when they meet again, with none posted to date.
Watch for details on various Fayette County Fair events as they become available.