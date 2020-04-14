A major outbreak at a meat processing plant accelerated the number of new positive cases reported Tuesday during Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press briefing, while a website issue caused the conference's delay.
Reynolds reported 189 new positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 1,899. She said 86 the Iowa Department of Public Health had discovered 86 employees of a Tyson Foods processing plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County.
She also reported there were three new outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, including Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly along with two Polk County facilities.
The governor also planned to announce the relaunch of an informational website — coronavirus.iowa.gov — with additional information about positive and negative tests as well as breakdowns by county, age range and race. However, Reynolds delayed the press briefing by 49 minutes due to problems with the website, so she could demonstrate the new dashboard.