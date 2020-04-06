Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced additional business types that must close to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Needing to shut down from 8 a.m. Tuesday until April 30 include malls; outdoor/indoor playgrounds and children's play centers; social/fraternal clubs; tobacco and vaping stores; racetracks; toy, gaming, instrument and music stores; bingo halls; bowling alleys; campgrounds; pool halls; arcades; amusement parks; libraries; museums; zoos; and skating rinks and parks. This is in addition to those shuttered in previous orders by the governor.
She also said during her Monday morning press briefing that she is giving guidance to state and local law enforcement to enforce the social distancing standards. A violation would amount to a simple misdemeanor, but officials expect the public to police themselves.
As of Monday, there are a total of 946 positive cases of COVID-19, 10,653 negative tests and 25 who have died from the disease.