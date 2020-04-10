A Bartels Lutheran Community resident has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The new positive case is the third in Bremer County, according to Lindley Sharp, director of the Bremer County Health Department. This is the first confirmed case in the senior living facility.
In an urgent memorandum posted on the care facility’s Facebook page, CEO Paula Geise said the state has been notified and her team is “on top of it.”
“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread,” Geise said.
As of April 5, more than 10% of cases and 40% of deaths are among long-term care staff and residents in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Prior to Thursday night, there were four facilities in the state that had reported a positive case.
In the memo, which was dated April 9, but first posted on Facebook on April 10, and then sent to the media, Geise
says that Bartels’ mission of “enriching lives through quality services and Christian care has never been more meaningful.”
“Developments are changing day by day, minute by minute,” the memorandum says. “Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our community. We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time.”