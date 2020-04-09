After the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of their 2020 County Convention on March 21, Bremer County Democrats are proceeding with a virtual County Convention in April.
“This strategy allows us to balance the need to protect the health of participants with our commitment to making it possible for the Delegates and Alternates elected by their neighbors at Precinct Caucuses on Feb. 3 to complete the necessary work they were elected to do,” said Al Charlson, Chair of the Bremer County Democratic Central Committee.
Preparation for the virtual Convention is proceeding quickly based on the organizational work already completed under the leadership of Vice Chair Gary Duneman. The Iowa Democratic Party is providing significant technological and logistical support. All phases of the virtual Convention will be conducted online with mail back-up where needed.
According to a release from the Iowa Democratic Party, precinct delegates and alternates can register for the virtual convention April 13-17 with their prefered ballot method: online, by phone or mail. Elections for district and state delegates and county affirmative chairs will be conducted remotely from April 22-30.
“We are committed to successfully completing this step in the democratic process which began with the Precinct Caucuses and leads to the National Convention,” Charlson said. “At the same time we are focused on building support for our Bremer County based Democratic candidates: Pam Egli for Iowa Senate District 32, Carissa Froyum for Iowa House District 63, and Dean Mitchell for Bremer County Supervisor District 1."