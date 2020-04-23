The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported that Bremer County has its first fatality from COVID-19.
Full details were not available, but the decedent is reported to be an elderly person, aged 81 and up. It was not yet known if the person is a resident of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Information from the IDPH published daily is as of 10 a.m. the prior day, so this person passed away sometime between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Across the state, there were six deaths due to the virus as of Wednesday morning, bringing Iowa's total to 96. There were also an additional 176 positive tests during that time frame, bringing to a total of 3,924, while there are 29,262 negative tests and 1,492 recovered.
This is a developing story.