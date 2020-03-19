Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds clarified on Thursday the rules from a declaration she made Tuesday about what businesses can be open during the public health emergency due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
"Tattoo parlors, salons, barbershops and tanning salons are not required to be closed under the declaration," Reynolds said. "They should be encouraged to do health screening for staff and clients before allowing people in.
"If people are sick or exhibiting signs of illness they should be asked to go home. Enhanced attention to sanitation and a focus on social distancing (i.e. keeping patrons and staff at least 6 feet apart whenever possible) is also warranted during this time. To the extent possible, the numbers of patrons in the establishment should also be limited (encourage them to implement call ahead procedures)."
Tuesday's declaration ordered all restaurants to cease dine-in services and instead serve food and beverages for carry-out, drive-thru and delivery. Meanwhile, all bars, fitness centers, casinos, theaters and senior centers be closed, and scheduled gatherings of 10 or more people must be cancelled or suspended.
Reynolds also announced there are currently 44 positive cases of COVID-19, 40 of them from the State Hygienic Laboratory and four from a national lab, five more than on Wednesday. There was not a breakdown available of all five new cases, but one of them was announced as from Dubuque County, its first.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced that state income tax filings have been extended to July 31 from April 30, and that a rumored shelter-in-place declaration is not on the table.