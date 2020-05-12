During Tuesday’s daily press briefing about the novel coronavirus in Johnston, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that she would provide guidance on further reopening of Iowa’s economy on Wednesday.
She had announced she planned to do that Tuesday, but she said she is still reviewing information with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Iowans and businesses are eager to know what’s next, but it must be driven by data,” Reynolds said.
Current restrictions on many businesses are slated to expire on Friday, including salons, barbershops, bars and others that were deemed “non-essential.” On May 1, Reynolds eased restrictions to reopen dine-in service at restaurants along with retail stores and malls, libraries, race tracks and fitness centers, all at 50% capacity in 77 of 99 counties where the virus was either low or on a downward trend.
She then relaxed the standards on retail stores and malls to open at the same 50% capacity and have fitness centers available for one person at a time by appointment only for the 22 counties as of May 8 that still had the higher limitations.
Meanwhile, the IDPH reported there were 539 additional cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and 18 more deaths in Tuesday’s report that reflects through the end of the day on Monday.
Reynolds said that of the new cases, 319 were of Iowa residents who work at a Tyson Meats plant in Nebraska and were tested between April 28-30.
“They were notified of the testing results, but the State of Nebraska reporting to Iowa was delayed,” Reynolds said.
“The one thing that this pandemic has shown us are the little things that make life seem normal,” she added. “While so much has changed in a short period of time, working together, Iowans will help us get back to normal.”