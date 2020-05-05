Hy-Vee announced that as of Wednesday, purchases of fresh meat will be limited to no more than four packages per visit at all of its locations.
In a statement, Hy-Vee officials said the grocery store chain is working with industry leaders to anticipate fluctuations in product availability and how it can best serve its customers.
"At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores, but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for," the company's statement said. "Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in our meat department."
The limits include any combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken, which will be enforced at the checkouts.