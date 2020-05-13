Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that all restaurants statewide can allow dine-in service with certain restrictions, as well as barbershops, hair salons and massage therapy clinics, as of Friday.
She made the announcement during her daily coronavirus press briefing Wednesday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.
FULL STORY BELOW:
Two months after the first closure orders were ordered, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said that area restaurants can offer dine-in service as of Friday.
Also, those who want to get a workout can also go to their local fitness center statewide.
And say good-bye to bad hair days, as barbershops and hair salons can open back up after almost two months of shutdown, and those with sore muscles can get massaged.
However, all of these have some limits. Social distancing — staying at least 6 feet apart — must be observed where possible, and establishments must operate at no more than 50% of capacity.
These relaxations of restrictions due to the novel coronavirus are on top of the previous allowances to open retail stores, malls and campgrounds.
“Iowans have made significant changes to protect their health and the health of others,” Reynolds said during her daily COVID-19 press conference Wednesday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. “But we have kept our economy moving. Ten percent of our nation’s food supply come from Iowa’s farmers, and we’re seeing the impact of the disruption of our food supply. That’s why we kept about 86% of our businesses open.
“Closing pieces of our economy has significant impact on small businesses. We have a three-phase approach to reopen businesses in this state: stabilize, recover and grow… and we’ve made targeted mitigation efforts to flatten the curve. Using the data, we have a targeted response with speed an accuracy to reopen pieces of the economy that have been closed.”
Sarah Reisetter with the Iowa Department of Public Health recited the guidance set forth for business to reopen. First, she said the department recommends that those over age 65 and those with underlying medical issues remain home as much as possible.
Reisetter added that anyone who has been in close contact with a person confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19 needs to self-isolate for 14 days.
“This is how we can continue to control, contain and minimize the virus,” Reisetter said. “It’s also OK to stay home if you’re not in a high-risk category. Every Iowan needs to do what’s best for them, and that will differ, depending on everyone’s unique circumstances.”
For businesses, she said that they should frequently clean and sanitize the establishment following most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. They also should make sure that handwashing and hand-sanitization supplies are readily available for customers and staff, as well as visual reminders of the 6-foot rule.
Businesses also should either allow or require the use of masks or other face coverings that would prevent the spread of the virus, especially when social distancing is impossible, including in a salon or massage setting. Management also needs to establish leave policies for when employees are ill or exposed to a client who was confirmed to be infected by the coronavirus.
Those business owners or managers also may restrict customers from entry into their establishment if they are ill or have been in contact with a confirmed infected person within the last 14 days.
“Businesses should also continue to follow the guidance developed by the (IDPH) to prevent and detect outbreaks in their facilities,” Reisetter said. “They can reach out to our department or their local public health department at any time for assistance and additional guidance.”
She said while restaurant and farmers’ market recommendations are already available on the IDPH website, those for direct-contact services like massages and haircuts are expected to be uploaded Wednesday.
“This guidance has been developed to ensure that Iowa can reopen and do it responsibly,” Reisetter said. “We can reopen in a manner that protects not only the health of Iowans visiting these establishments, and also the employees who work there.”
When asked by reporters over the phone after her remarks, Reynolds said that bars and casinos will remain closed. She added that she is still monitoring the data alongside the Iowa High School Athletic Union and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to figure out whether baseball and softball can be played still this summer.
Shutdowns across the state began on March 15, when Reynolds ordered PK-12 public schools and accredited private schools to shut down for the next four weeks. That order was later extended through the end of April and then for the remainder of the school year due to the virus’ continued spread.
On March 17, she issued an order that closed all bars, fitness centers, theaters, casinos and senior citizen and adult daycare facilities while restaurants were barred from having dine-in service. That same proclamation also suspended the need to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations as well as the requirement that merchants to accept empty beverage containers for deposit refunds.
She expanded the public health emergency on March 20 to include the suspension of evictions, permitting the sale of alcohol by carry-out, drive-thru and delivery means, permitting electronic meetings and hearings for local governments and extending the firearm permit expiration dates. Then on March 22, she ordered the closure of salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo shops, tanning facilities, massage therapy clinics and swimming pools.
The business closures were extended on April 7 to malls, tobacco and vape stores, stores that sell toys, games, musical instruments, recorded music, movies or adult entertainment, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, museums, libraries, aquariums, zoos, race tracks, speedways, skating rinks, skate parks, playgrounds and campgrounds.
Another order on March 26 suspended elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures. That, however, was rescinded on May 5, when it was realized that the state’s hospitals had adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients, and personal protective equipment (PPE) was in good supply.
On April 16, due to heightened levels of infection and hospitalization, Reynolds placed tighter restrictions on the northeast Iowa region that barred any gatherings outside of immediate family members.
On April 26, she announced that restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores and malls can reopen at 50% capacity on May 1 in 77 counties that had low or no virus activity but kept restrictions in place for the other 22 counties, including Bremer. But then a week later, she allowed stores and malls to open back up, but limited fitness centers to just one client, and kept restaurants to carry-out, drive-thru and delivery only until her announcement on Wednesday.
Reynolds said as the state starts to reopen, businesses and churches are looking to do so in a “responsible, thoughtful and innovative manner.”
“Many Iowans are looking forward to getting life back to normal, like going to the gym,” she said. “On Friday, that’s possible in all 99 counties.
“Iowans have shown that they are willing and able to exercise personal responsibility and to do the right thing. They’ve also shown that they’ll follow the new standards in order to resume the everyday activities that they’ve missed… I believe in Iowans, and I know that together, we can move this state forward in a safe and responsible manner.”