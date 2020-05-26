A Waverly manufacturing company took proactive steps to test all of its workforce Friday after an employee notified management they were afflicted with the coronavirus.
The facility is COVID-19 free, the results of nasal and blood tests show, said Jamie Kramer, director of Talent and Culture.
Tests were conducted on site from noon to 4 p.m. in a staggered fashion without halting production, and the results were reported Saturday, Kramer added.
“It was a big relief,” she said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, GMT has been deliberate about implementing safety practices.
Early on, they established an Infectious Disease Incident Management Team, a body tasked with developing and implementing a robust set of measures designed to keep the employees safe and the production line operational.
A strict protocol of taking the temperatures of employees, sanitizing the workplace, staggering the shifts and hiring extra janitors to keep the space clean were put in place.
The company’s response to the single self-reported case of coronavirus put to the test the agility of the internal task force, but it also illustrated one of the principles the new CEO Steve Snedegar mentioned in an earlier interview with Waverly Newspapers, namely, that employee safety and transparency are two of his core leadership tenets.
Kramer said the leadership first reached out to the Bremer County Public Health, and eventually, the Iowa Department of Public Health dispatched a “strike team” to conduct the testing. Six nurses did the nasal swabs and the blood work of 123 employees.
“They were really professional,” Kramer said.
Kramer noted the employee had been out sick, so the risk of exposure was minimal, but still, the leadership felt testing was the ultimate assurance.
“We wanted to make sure we do not have an outbreak,” she said.
The Iowa National Guard delivered the tests, helped set up the premises, ensured the lined employees stayed 6 feet apart while waiting to be tested and delivered the tests to the University of Iowa labs.
GMT is owned by Summit Ag Investors, an asset management company based in Hardin County.
Kramer said she stayed in close contact with the employee, who has since recovered, and is back on duty Tuesday.
“We have been very proactive,” she said. “We want to make sure that work is still running and that the employees go home the same way they did coming in.
"Having the negative results is a big sigh of relief.”