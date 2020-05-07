On May 1, several businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Butler County, could reopen at limited capacities, as they had lower spreads of the novel coronavirus that had caused the temporary shutdown of the economy.
On Wednesday, while she was in Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an earlier-than-expected opening of some of those same business types for the rest of the state along with additional businesses statewide.
Now, Bremer, Black Hawk and 20 other counties can open up retail stores and enclosed malls as of 5 a.m. Friday at 50% of capacity. Those stores must also follow social distancing guidelines and hygiene standards to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Additionally for malls, common seating areas such as food courts and children’s play areas must remain closed until at least May 15, but those restaurants in the food courts may sell their dishes on a to-go basis.
Reynolds also allowed fitness centers in the 22-county zone to operate on an appointment-only basis and only have one client inside the facility at a time. In the other 77 counties, the gyms can operate at a 50% capacity.
There was also additional statewide easement of restrictions. As of Friday, campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas may reopen as long as they satisfy guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health. Also, dentists can restart their elective procedures if they follow guidance by the Iowa Dental Board.
The full text of the proclamation can be read at https://governor.iowa.gov/press-release/gov-reynolds-signs-new-proclamation-continuing-the-state-public-health-emergency-1.
Also, during her Thursday press briefing, Reynolds announced the IDPH has shifted the time frame in which it collects and announces daily case and death counts of COVID-19. The numbers announced Thursday were for a period from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and the department will announce data collected between midnight and 11:59 p.m. the previous day, for a more up-to-date count.
That means that for Thursday, the state announced that there were 655 new cases for a total of 11,059 positive tests and 12 deaths, for a total of 231.