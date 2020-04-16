Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced that the state will ramp up its testing soon, including sending more materials to a local long-term care facility.
She also said that the state will ramp up testing statewide, both for the detection of the novel coronavirus as well as for those who have built up antibodies against COVID-19. Those elements are required, she said, to reopen the state's economy more fully starting May 1.
However, she added a few new restrictions to Regional Medical Coordination Center No. 6, which includes Bremer County, as it reached a level 10 in a 12-point scale on Thursday.
Reynolds said that additional testing materials will be sent to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, along with eight other long-term-care facilities, to be able to test more staff and residents. Bartels was deemed to be in an outbreak condition, as there has been 19 positive tests, according to an update from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the governor announced a program called Test Iowa. It would allow for a larger-scale testing and contact tracing of Iowans. She said there would be an additional 3,000 tests made per day on top of current testing capacities.
She added that the state will start doing serological testing to figure out who has built up immunities against the virus. There will be two labs in the state conducting the tests, which would detect the antibodies in the blood of those who had contracted the virus but have recovered.
However, for residents who live in the northeast Iowa region have some additional restrictions due to the increase in the RMCC score. Reynolds ordered that all social gatherings outside of immediate family members be banned until April 30, with the exceptions of funerals, weddings and other religious services, with the limit of 10 or less people still in place.
The heightened score is due to additional outbreaks in nursing facilities, as well as a suspected outbreak at Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, where 1,500 testing kits are being sent.
Butler County, however, is in RMCC Region 2, which covers much of north-central Iowa. It's rating is currently at 7 out of 12, the third-lowest in the state. Region 3 in northwest Iowa is the lowest at 4, followed by Region 4 in southwest Iowa at 6, while Regions 1, in south-central Iowa including Des Moines, and 5, in southeast Iowa, are both at 9.
Meanwhile, the IDPH reports that one additional case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bremer County, bringing the total to 10. The state had 146 new cases, bringing that total to 2,141, with seven additional deaths for a total of 60. Reynolds said in her press conference that 49% of all deaths to the disease are in long-term-care centers.
This is a developing story.