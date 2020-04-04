The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported to the Bremer County Health Department of a second case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Saturday.
The person is identified as an adult, age 18-40, though the gender and location and method of transmission has not been released.
“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp said in a release. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.
All residents should:
• Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
The new case is one of 87 reported on Saturday across the state, which upped the total to 786 positive cases, along with three deaths, increasing the total to 14. Meanwhile, there have been 9,454 negative tests.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.