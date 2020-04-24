The Bremer County Health Department and the Iowa Department of Public Health have reported a second death in Bremer County as a result of the novel coronavirus.
The second person, like the one who was reported previously, is elderly, meaning aged 81 and up.
"Our deepest condolences to this individual's family," said Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp in a statement released Friday. "Going forward, any additional deaths will be reported via the COVID-19 in Iowa Dashboard, which can be found by visiting https://coronavirus.iowa.gov."
That dashboard has a variety of data available, including cases by county, total number of people tested and recovered in each county, total positive cases by age group, COVID-19 assessment levels for each of the six healthcare regions, long-term care outbreaks and the state's epidemiologic curve.
As of Thursday at 10 a.m., which is when the IDPH cuts off for its daily reports, Bremer County has 35 total cases of COVID-19 out of 168 tested with 27 recovered. Statewide, there are 4,445 positive cases and 107 deaths with 1,604 recovered and 31,973 tested.