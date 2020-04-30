Due to the recent announcement from Governor Reynolds, effective May 1, 2020 the following facilities will be open to the public (assuming there are no changes from now until then). Social distancing will be practiced.
• City Golf Course
• Dog Park
• Yard Waste Site
• Waverly Recycling Center
The following facility will continue to have limited access to the public. Communication is recommended by phone.
• Waverly Police Department: For non-emergencies please dial 319-352-5400 Ext 3. For emergencies, please dial 9-1-1
The following public buildings and facilities will continue to be closed to the public until further notice. The City is continuing to work with staff to keep all essential services functioning while practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
• Waverly Public Library
• Waverly City Hall
• Waverly Public Services
• Playgrounds and Skate Park
If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 319-352-9211.
The City of Waverly will continue taking guidance from the Governor’s Office, Bremer County Public Health, Iowa Public Health, the CDC and WHO. Please keep you and your families safe and healthy.