As Gov. Kim Reynolds rescinded restrictions on religious and spiritual gatherings, which include church services, at least one Waverly church is not rushing to reopen.
The Rev. Arthur Bergren, pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, told Waverly Newspapers by email on Thursday that its campus will remain closed at least through May.
"We make all our decisions at St. Paul's with the advice of Waverly medical doctors," Bergren said. "The physicians we have consulted share that the COVID-19 cases are climbing and we need more data points to understand when we can reassemble for worship and reopen our building.
"We will reevaluate in May our next steps. Safety is our first priority."
Bremer County is one of 22 counties in Iowa that have shown either rising or inconsistent case numbers over the past several weeks, thus Gov. Reynolds has ordered most closures to continue until at least May 15. Meanwhile, the other 77 counties, including Butler County, can reopen their retail outlets, fitness centers and resume dine-in seating at restaurants at 50% capacity.
She also ended the 10-person gathering restriction for churches and similar venues, including for weddings and funerals, for the entire state, citing the First Amendment's free-expression clause.
However, those will not yet happen at St. Paul's, yet, but Bergren said that when the church facility reopens, there will be a phased approach.
"The first phase will include but not be limited to no touching of any kind, no communion, no greeting line, no offering plate passing and no food service," he said. "We will continue to use hand cleansing stations. We are still drafting our plan on entering and seating in the sanctuary.
"The second phase will be the elimination of the first phase. This may not occur until a vaccination is available."
Health experts have said the timeline for a vaccine was 12-18 months when the novel coronavirus first appeared. On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Academy of Infectious Diseases and Allergies at the National Institutes of Health, said a vaccine could be ready by January 2021 as a best-case scenario, and Oxford University believes it could have one ready by September, according to media reports.
This is a developing story. Waverly Newspapers has also reached out to five other area pastors and the Northeast Iowa Synod of the Evangelica Lutheran Church in America, which is based in Waverly.