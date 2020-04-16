With the elevation of the northeast healthcare region's score to 10 out of a 12-point scale, Gov. Kim Reynolds has called for all social gatherings outside of immediate family members to be cancelled through April 30 with only few exceptions.
Due to the order, the planned #LightUpIA sessions scheduled for the next two Fridays at Go-Hawk Stadium have been cancelled. Athletic Director Dave Litterer has also closed down all outdoor facilities until further notice.
In addition, the planned lighting of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex for May 1 and 8 has been postponed, as has the planned lighting of Hertel Field and the W-SR High School softball field for May 15 and 22.