During the council member comments during Monday's Waverly City Council study session, At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe read a statement from Waverly Heritage Days co-chairwoman Jess Hamilton that the summertime event has been postponed to 2021.
"This was a difficult decision that we did not take lightly," Rathe read from Hamilton's statement. "We would rather our residents support our local businesses. Stay tuned for fall events."
The event was scheduled to take place July 17-19, with most events in the fairgrounds area of Memorial Park. However, the event's board felt that it would be difficult to hold the event with social distancing guidelines expected to continue into the summer.
"They have to be one of the hardest working bunches of people in town," Rathe said after reading the statement. "They take this seriously.
"The bands that have been booked have been gracious, and they are all willing to come back in 2021. The committee is planning to have a bigger and better event with even better weather in 2021."
This is a developing story.