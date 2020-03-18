The Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday ordered all Bremer County buildings, including the courthouse, annex, health department office and sheriff’s office, to lock their doors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
But that doesn’t mean that the county is closing down. All Bremer County departments and the Clerk of Court will be operational and will do business by phone, mail, internet and drop boxes outside of each building.
If there is an essential service that needs a member of either department to be done face-to-face, and the other methods are not acceptable, then a client may make an appointment. However, officials suggest that if anyone has any sign of illness that they stay home.
This action is an amendment from Tuesday’s emergency meeting that simply limited the public interaction with county officials and staff but kept the courthouse doors open. The treasurer’s and recorder’s office window gates were lowered, and the auditor’s office’s door was eventually locked.
The Clerk of Court’s office remains open, though they suggest business be done by the listed alternatives if at all possible. Most fines are paid on iowacourts.gov, or violators can send a check to the courthouse or put it in the drop box on the north side of the courthouse along First Avenue Northeast.
Wednesday’s moves were made after the Iowa Department of Public Health issued an update Tuesday night that Black Hawk County, which is adjacent to Bremer County to the south, had its first positive test for COVID-19. No information about the patient was made available initially.
As of that report, there are now 29 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa, mostly in Johnson County, where there are 18. Three more are in Dallas County, two in Allamakee County, and one each in Adair, Carroll, Harrison, Polk and Pottawattamie in addition to the one in Black Hawk County. The IDPH is also monitoring another 199 people, with 48 tests completed.
The original plan was to keep just one door open, have the county offices closed to the public, but the Clerk of Court and county auditor’s office be open. However, the supervisors said that would be contingent on whether the IDPH finds a new positive case in Bremer or a surrounding county.
“It happened already,” Chairman Tim Neil said.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt said that Buena Vista County had a simple announcement and wanted Bremer County to adopt something similar.
“They are essentially closing all offices and department and putting a message on their doors,” Hildebrandt said before Neil asked to read the memo.
The announcement for the Storm Lake-seated county stated that it took action to close the buildings immediately after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a state of public health emergency for Iowa. The county order stated that if someone needed to meet with one of the departments personally, they must call, and if they’re not sick or have a fever, they can be let inside.
Assistant County Attorney Jill Dashner said a person looking to get a return of seized property appeared ill, and she asked him to leave the courthouse and call her.
“He said, ‘Can I call you from right here?’” Dashner said. “I said, ‘No, I want you to leave the courthouse. I don’t want you to be in public anywhere. Just call me on the phone, and I’ll help you.’”
She also said that the Iowa Supreme Court issued a new order Tuesday that all court hearings that are not emergency matters have been suspended until April 20 for criminal jury trials and May 4 for civil cases. Emergency matters include substance abuse treatment, hospitalization, removal, elder abuse, dependent adult abuse, protective orders, motions to quash garnishments and forcible entry and detainers (a.k.a. evictions).
“We’re not looking at being in court for a prolonged period,” Dashner said. “That’s makes the bathroom situation much more palatable. We’re not going to be stuck in a hearing for three hours, where the defendant won’t get access to being able to use the restroom.”
She was referring to the provision in Tuesday’s order to make the first-floor restrooms closed to the public.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Bremer County Health Department Director Lindley Sharp told the board that since the community spread of the virus is ongoing in different parts of Iowa, Bremer County needs a plan in place if it reaches the county line.
“Your action is going to be at the government level,” Sharp said.
Hildebrandt said a suggestion made during the supervisors’ regular meeting on Monday caused some confusion.
“We’re getting calls, I got a call this morning by a nearby county asking what we’re going to do to have public meetings now that we’ve closed our courthouse,” Hildebrandt said. “I said, ‘The courthouse isn’t closed,’ but somehow it’s gotten out so that the public or somebody thinks we’re effectively closed.
“We want to talk through that to decide exactly what our intent is to have the public using the courthouse and other facilities.”
Sharp said the motivation for the policy is to encourage the social distancing that federal, state and local officials are trying to instill until the coronavirus has been abated. Guidelines include staying 6 feet apart, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, practicing personal hygiene and staying home when sick.
Also, she said the elderly population or those who have their immune systems compromised should not come to the courthouse. It is those people who are must susceptible to major complications from the virus.
After the 40-minute meeting in the first-floor conference room, the supervisors spent the rest of the day crafting the memo that was released to Bremer County-area media outlets just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Hildebrandt said they had to be careful how to word the memo.
“If one office says they’re closed, people will think that they’re all closed,” he said.
Auditor Shelley Wolf had written a version of the announcement that was distributed to the department heads for review Monday. She said Bremer County Emergency Management Director Kip Ladage said it was too long and suggested a shorter version that just had the auditor’s office number.
“That would essentially make us the switchboard for the courthouse,” Wolf said.
Hildebrandt said the announcement simply had to express that the public should limit its use of the courthouse while the state is under the COVID-19 emergency.
“We will relay updates on the situation, but we will also provide the services as best we can rather than just closing the offices,” he said. “We want to discourage face-to-face contact. They can do all of their business by phone, the internet, mail and the dropbox, but if all else fails, they can call and schedule an appointment.
“We can take care of the necessary business. It’s inconvenient, but we’ll work it through.”