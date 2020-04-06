Two Bremer County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, while Butler County’s first and only case so far appears to have turned a corner toward recovery.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Monday additional business closures, but still insisted that a shelter-in-place order per se is not necessary, yet, given the metrics factored into her decision making. This is despite a unanimous recommendation by the Iowa Board of Medicine on Friday to implement such a measure.
On Thursday morning, The Iowa Department of Public Health informed the Bremer County Health Department of a middle-aged adult, whose age ranges from 41-60 years old, has tested positive for the virus. That patient is under self-isolation at home.
Then on Saturday morning, the state reported a second case in the county, an adult ranging in age from 18-40 years, had also tested positive. No further information was available on this case.
As of Monday, there are 946 reported positive tests of COVID-19, which also includes former Clarksville mayor and current pastor Val Swinton in Butler County.
There also have been 10,653 who have tested negative, 99 who have been hospitalized, 80 who have been discharged and recovering, along with 25 deaths.
Swinton’s family has reported that his condition has improved. The pastor remains in a Waterloo hospital, but is expected be removed from the ICU Tuesday, where he has been on a ventilator since his diagnosis.
Chelsea Dearden, the former mayor’s future daughter-in-law, says his condition is still critical, but he will be off his ventilator soon.
“We are so close to seeing the edge of the woods,” Dearden said on a public Facebook post.
During the governor's daily briefing Monday morning, a change in time from her previous press conferences which were typically held later in the afternoon, Reynolds announced several new business types that would need to close as of 8 a.m. Tuesday through April 30. They include malls; tobacco and vaping stores; toy, gaming, music, instrument, move and adult entertainment stores; social and fraternal clubs, which include golf course clubhouses; bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades and amusement parks; museums, libraries and speedways; roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks; outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play areas; and campgrounds.
She also ordered door-to-door sales are prohibited under the new order. Any violation of the directives could result in a simple misdemeanor, and the state’s law enforcement have been asked to assist in enforcing the measures.
After the governor’s newest order, Waverly Leisure Services Department announced that all playgrounds and the skate park will close effective 8 a.m. Tuesday, but the rail trail and dog park will remain open.
In a press briefing broadcast on the department’s Facebook page Thursday, Director Lindley Sharp reiterated the guidelines issued by the state and federal governments to mitigate the virus’ spread. Those include washing hands and/or use hand sanitizer, clean shared surfaces frequently, staying home when you can, especially while sick, and staying at least 6 feet away from the next person.
KWAY Radio tried to ask about the gender and location of the 41-60-year-old person, the only information provided by the IDPH, but moderator Kip Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management director, wouldn’t allow it due to HIPPA regulations.
Ladage did relayed KWAY’s query about the patient’s place of work and their social distancing habits. Again, citing HIPPA, Sharp could not legally disclose where that person worked.
“They are at home, self-isolating right now,” she said.
She also said the law precludes her from disclosing the person exhibited symptoms.
Both the station and Waverly Newspapers asked how the person may have contracted the virus. Sharp said that while the initial cases in the state are travel-related, there has been community spread in Iowa since March 14.
“We just need to reiterate that social distancing is key,” Sharp said. “You need to be staying at home, and if you’re sick, you’re especially staying home.
“If you’re hitting all of those prevention points… I don’t think, individually, you need to be concerned. Just make sure you are following those guidelines that have been requested by the state, your local health department and your health care provider. That’s going to limit your contact with individuals and any community spread that is happening throughout.”
She added that the county remains in a “preparation to awareness” phase in the outbreak.
To a question posed by KWAY whether the patient disclosed where they have visited within the last few weeks, Sharp said the department conducted a “public health interview” and wouldn’t go into details.
Waverly Newspapers asked if the county is doing anything additionally to mitigate the virus’ spread on top of the guidelines suggested.
Sharp said that her department continues to work with the state, regional partners, local hospitals, long-term care facilities in the county, businesses, faith-based organizations, law enforcement, emergency medical services and other groups to have plans in place to respond to further infections.
She was then asked about calls for Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a shelter-in-place order and if in Sharp’s professional opinion one should now be made. Sharp said Iowa’s proclamations to stay home, not have 10 or more people gather together and for certain businesses to close is comparable to the 36 other states that have full-fledged stay-at-home orders.
“Given the patchwork of exemptions, most states have in their building of shelter-in-place, Iowa has … in many cases, it’s much stronger,” Sharp said. “Other health officials have been stating for over a month now, everybody needs to be doing their part.”
She said that the state does not provide the county-by-county statistics for the number of tests given. As far as available tests, they’re available only to those who meet certain criteria.
“That’s something you need to discuss with your healthcare provider,” Sharp said. “They will determine if you are one of the individuals who require to be tested for COVID-19.”