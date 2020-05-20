The Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Monday decided to unlock the Bremer County Courthouse at 8 a.m. June 3.
The supervisors agreed to wait until after the June 2 primary election to reopen so that plexiglass shields ordered for poll workers could be repurposed as well as to allow for the installation of more permanent glass partitions at public access windows with several departments.
Supervisor Chairman Tim Neil said one of the reasons the supervisors decided to start the process to open up was the daily case counts have been low of late.
“They’ve been hanging around zero, one, two (per day), which is not perfect, it’s not over, but as other courthouses are starting to open, we felt it was time to ease back into it,” Neil said by phone Wednesday morning.
As of Wednesday, Bremer County has 65 cases of COVID-19 infection, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website. Fifty-three have recovered, while only five have died from the disease.
He added that the board had awarded a contract to install the permanent glass shields at the counters, which is expected to begin next week. Those offices that wouldn’t have the permanent enclosures ready would have the portable plexiglass shields set up after the primary.
“We ordered them for all of the public counters (in the courthouse) and out at the secondary roads (county engineer’s office),” he said. “We were going to put up temporary plexiglass, but then we decided to go permanent. It serves a lot of purposes all the way around. It makes the offices more secure.”
Also, the department heads and elected officials are starting to bring back employees who were working from home. However, the treasurer’s, recorder’s, auditor’s, county attorney’s and sheriff’s offices will operate their departments as they deem fit.
For instance, Treasurer Sue Shonka said that her office will continue to operate by appointment only. She said most of the other treasurers in surrounding counties are doing the same.
“Most of them are just going to work with appointments and scheduling things around, have people pay online or through the mail and drop boxes as much as they can,” Shonka said. “Whenever they are ready to open, each office is going to open when they’re ready.”
Auditor Shelley Wolf said in addition to the courthouse and secondary roads department, the Annex on First Avenue Northeast and the health department office building on Third Street Southeast also are expected to open at the same time.
Also, as is common at merchants in the COVID-19 times, Wolf said that there will be floor markings to encourage the 6-foot separations as well as signage at the entrances.
“If you’re sick or if you have any symptoms, don’t enter,” Wolf said the message would say. “We’ve already been (doing health screenings), reporting to the department heads each morning before coming to work. Each employee who has been working on site have been reporting to their department head or elected official their temperature or whether they have any symptoms before they come to work each day.”
She said there isn’t going to be anyone proactively checking with a thermometer at this time. However, each employee will be wearing masks, and they have gloves and hand sanitizer available.
“It changes the risk level that we’ve been operating under,” she said. “Each notch, each step, each phase adds new risk. There’s always concerns with the change, how vulnerable that we become. Everybody’s taking precautions and being careful.”
Neil, the board chairman, said that Gov. Kim Reynolds has left it up to each county to operate their courthouse as they deem fit.
“They know the circumstances as to what they have,” he said. “That’s how we plan it right now. Like any plan, it’s subject to what’s happening. By the time we reopen, people have been back in the restaurants for two weeks now. We’ll have to keep an eye on that, too.
“We’ve got to find a new norm, and we have to start somewhere.”