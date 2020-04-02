The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Bremer County has its first positive case for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in its daily press release.
The Bremer County Health Department has issued an advisory minutes after the IDPH report. The individual, identified as a middle-age person between 41-60 years of age, is self-isolating at home.
“While this is Bremer County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp.
These actions include:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Staying home when ill.
Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:
• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND
• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.
The case is one of 66 new positive tests reported by the IDPH across the state, increasing the state's total to 614. There were also two reported deaths, making it a total of 11. However, there have been 8,054 negative tests to date.
In the counties touching Bremer, there are eight in Black Hawk County, one in Butler, three in Buchanan and two in Fayette. There are no cases yet in either Floyd or Chickasaw counties.
The Bremer County Health Department will hold a briefing on Facebook Live starting at 1 p.m. Waverly Newspapers will share that broadcast on its Facebook page.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.