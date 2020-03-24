Due to the impacts of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on the nonprofit sector, the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund are extending their 2020 grant cycle application deadline. The new deadline to submit grant applications by is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
The Community Foundation’s top priority is to fund nonprofits most affected by and/or dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Applicants are encouraged to apply for general operating support instead of project-based proposals. The online grant application and guidelines can be found at either www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding.
Questions may be directed to Dotti Thompson, program manager, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org.