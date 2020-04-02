Three weeks after the state’s first case of COVID-19 was reported, a middle-aged person in Bremer County has tested positive with the novel coronavirus, it was announced on Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health informed the Bremer County Health Department Thursday morning of the new case, one of 66 detected in the prior day along with two new fatalities, both in Linn County. The additions bring the total cases to 614 and deaths to 11, but 8,054 Iowans have tested negative.
In a press briefing broadcast on the department’s Facebook page, Director Lindley Sharp reiterated the guidelines issued by the state and federal governments to mitigate the virus’ spread. Those include washing hands and/or use hand sanitizer, clean shared surfaces frequently, staying home when you can, especially while sick, and staying at least 6 feet away from the next person.
KWAY Radio tried to ask about the gender and location of the 41-60-year-old person, the only information provided by the IDPH, but moderator Kip Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management director, wouldn’t allow it due to HIPPA regulations.
Ladage did give KWAY’s query about the patient’s place of work and their social distancing habits. Again, siting HIPPA, Sharp could not legally disclose where that person worked.
“They are at home, self-isolating right now,” she said.
She also was unable to disclose when the person exhibited symptoms.
Both the station and Waverly Newspapers asked how the person may have contracted the virus. Sharp said that while the initial cases in the state are travel-related, there has been community spread in Iowa since March 14.
“We just need to reiterate that social distancing is key,” Sharp said. “You need to be staying at home, and if you’re sick, you’re especially staying home.
“If you’re hitting all of those prevention points… I don’t think, individually, you need to be concerned. Just make sure you are following those guidelines that have been requested by the state, your local health department and your health care provider. That’s going to limit your contact with individuals and any community spread that is happening throughout.”
She added that the county remains in a “preparation to awareness” phase in the outbreak.
To a question posed by KWAY whether the patient disclosed where they have visited within the last few weeks, Sharp said the department conducted a “public health interview” and wouldn’t go into details.
Waverly Newspapers asked if the county is doing anything additionally to mitigate the virus’ spread on top of the guidelines suggested. Sharp said that her department continues to work with the state, regional partners, local hospitals, long-term care facilities in the county, businesses, faith-based organizations, law enforcement, emergency medical services and other groups to have plans in place to respond to further infections.
She was then asked about calls for Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a shelter-in-place order and if in Sharp’s professional opinion one should now be made. Sharp said Iowa’s proclamations to stay home, not have 10 or more people gather together and for certain businesses to close is comparable to the 36 other states that have full-fledged stay-at-home orders.
“Given the patchwork of exemptions, most states have in their building of shelter-in-place, Iowa has … in many cases, it’s much stronger,” Sharp said. “Other health officials have been stating for over a month now, everybody needs to be doing their part.”
She said that the state does not provide the county-by-county statistics for the number of tests given. As far as available tests, they’re available only to those who meet certain criteria.
“That’s something you need to discuss with your health care provider,” Sharp said. “They will determine if you are one of the individuals who require to be tested for COVID-19.”