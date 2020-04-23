Bremer County has its first fatality from COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Thursday morning.
The decedent is reported to be an elderly person at least 81 years old. No further information was released.
There were a total of six new deaths due to the virus, the agency reported, bringing Iowa’s total to 96. There were 282 people hospitalized and 1,492 confirmed recoveries, the report added.
The agency said there were 176 positive tests in the state, bringing to a total of 3,924, while there are 29,262 negative tests.
In Bremer County, 34 cases have been confirmed in 157 tests, with 24 people having recovered, according to figures on the Public Health Department’s website.
In Fayette County, the number of confirmed cases remained at seven people with four having recovered. A total of 139 tests have been done.
On Tuesday, Fayette County Emergency Management coordinator Lisa Roberts announced the delivery of personal protective equipment by the Iowa National Guard.
“Thank God for the Iowa National Guard for the PPE delivery today!” she posted on the agency’s Facebook page. “Was an awesome day to deliver to the First Responder and Long Term Care facilities in a Fayette County!”
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that in Buchanan County, where 184 tests have been completed, 11 COVID-19 cases were confirmed with eight recoveries.
Clayton County has recorded one COVID-19 death out of its eight confirmed cases. Five people have recovered and 131 have been tested.
Black Hawk County has had four deaths in its 420 cases. There have been 1,348 tests done and 47 people are confirmed to have recovered.
Also on Thursday, the 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Awards program, established in 1982, have been postponed. The Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service asks that any Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, schools, non-state government entities and state government agencies who were planning to nominate an outstanding volunteer for an award this year to submit that individual for an award in 2021.
“I have made the difficult decision to postpone the Governor’s Volunteer Awards for 2020,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “The health and safety of all Iowans is of utmost importance during this time. I know Iowans have been and will continue to help their neighbors and serve their communities through volunteerism, while following recommendations to mitigate community spread of the virus.”