WAVERLY — Waverly native Jessica Nolte, now of Denver, holds a Black Lives Matter sign while leading a small, peaceful protest the 30-year-old organized along with her mom, Sheri Nolte-Ochoa of Waverly, in a closed group on social media.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, eight protesters had converged wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the lawn of the Bremer County Courthouse.
“Say their names,” read another sign, with the reverse side bearing the names of people of color who have died at the hands of police.
Nolte said she was glad people came out “to stand up for what’s right.”
Some five more stopped by within the hour. One Waverly Police officer checked on them. Four joined, two neighbors and two Wartburg Security guards stopped a few minutes to show support before continuing their shift, and someone brought water.