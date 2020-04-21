Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Bremer County has now been rescheduled for the week of June 1-5 as a virtual online event.
Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of our patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Monica Tellinghuisen, Relay For Life Event Lead. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”
Be part of the Relay For Life movement and continue to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Join us virtually and continue the fight from home and be a part of the Relay For Life of Bremer County.
The American Cancer Society’s mission matters more than ever. The needs of people facing cancer continue and so does our work. Cancer patients still need support during this crisis. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need where we can.
Help continue to bring hope to those that need it most. Join your local Relay For Life virtually to help those facing cancer. Visit www.relayforlife.org/bremeria, www.facebook.com/BremerCountyRelayForLife/ or contact Monica Tellinghuisen at bmtelly13@gmail.com or 319-415-3433 for more information about this virtual event.