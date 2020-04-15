One of the qualities of a good Army officer is his or her ability to problem-solve when in a stressful situation.
Generals figure out the best plan of attack. The mid-level officers sometimes adjust to a different path when faced with a wrinkle, and the lieutenants further piece out the riddle as they apply it with the enlisted ranks.
As the novel coronavirus makes its way through the world, best-laid plans for many have been altered, especially when it comes to preparing for graduation and moving on to a student’s next phase.
That’s a dilemma faced by a pair of Waverly brothers right now. Christian and Ethan Flege are doing the best they can in adapting to their respective situations, as one prepares to become an officer and the other is set to begin his journey into the military.
Christian is a cadet first class at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, where he is the leader of his company. Meanwhile, Ethan, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, received his appointment to the prestigious institution on March 30 after being nominated by both of Iowa’s U.S. senators.
With West Point being nearly 50 miles up the Hudson River from New York City, the current American epicenter of the COVID-19 virus, the cadets were sent home for the remainder of the spring semester. Their classes are being held online, like everyone else.
Christian said that moving from a structured, military environment to being back home in Waverly tested his ability to manage his time.
“Being home with family and people I don’t normally see all that often, and just all sorts of things around the house that are possible distractions, it’s very easy to not focus on my studies, especially when we have classes that don’t require a meeting, and they just push out a video with the lesson objectives,” Christian said.
“I think I’ve handled it well. I think I’ve been able to balance getting the academics done and spending time with Ethan and my parents and also getting the physical fitness in.”
Not only is Christian needing to complete his coursework, but he has other requirements to fulfill, too. In the Zoom videoconference from the Flege household with Waverly Newspapers on Monday, Christian said he was in a 90-minute finance meeting with Army officials to discuss his pay as a second lieutenant upon his graduation on May 23.
However, the Defense Department still is working out the details on the details of the ceremonies there as well as at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Meanwhile, Ethan resumed formal classes online after about four weeks of break and informal learning. W-SR started its program in earnest Monday as part of a program it submitted to the Iowa Department of Education in order to get the waiver to avoid making up the lost time.
The former Go-Hawk quarterback in football and guard in basketball said taking the online classes at least to the end of April won’t be the same as being in the classroom.
He’s preparing for the possibility that Gov. Kim Reynolds or Superintendent Ed Klamfoth declares that school remains closed for the remainder of the semester.
“That would be three months, almost, three or four months that I’d be going without a classroom environment,” Ethan estimated. “I’m definitely going to want to tune up and work on my core academics before I go.”
He said taking high-school classes at home has been a challenge. He said his vocal classes is impossible to get everyone together to sing, for example, so they’re trying to practice how they can.
“For my other classes, it’s going to be more on me than it would be in a regular classroom setting,” Ethan said. “I have to get my work done. There’s no set hour timeframe, where I have to be working on it.
“It’s definitely going to take some individual discipline, which will also be good in preparing myself for what I’m going to be facing in the next four-plus years.”
Meanwhile, Christian has imparted some wisdom about cadet basic training on Ethan, along with some tips and tricks the future officer learned over the last 3½ years. The younger Flege has started ordering his supplies he’ll need when he heads out to update New York in August.
The brothers have also been working out in the Flege family basement, using some dumbbells as well as a backpack filled with bricks to simulate the weight of the gear Ethan will need to carry as a soldier.
“We’re pushing each other, with lifting and running,” Ethan said. “We’re kind of hold each other accountable in that aspect.”
He thinks he’s in good physical shape to be a plebe, what the academies call freshmen, but he had to ramp up his training recently.
“Once basketball ended, I took a couple of weeks off and just relaxed going into spring break,” he said. “I know that the physical activity I’m going to be expected to perform is not going to be easy, so I’m definitely going want to be in my best shape possible, so it’s as easy on me as possible.”
Upon getting his second-lieutenant bars, Christian plans to go to helicopter flight school Fort Rucker, Alabama, around mid-July, pending any adjustments due to the coronavirus. That training will take between 1½ and two years, which by then he could be promoted to first lieutenant.
After that, he’ll know what his first duty station will be.
“I’ll go wherever the Army wants to send me,” Christian said.
Ethan said his future with the military is wide open. While talking with his brother, he said he’s not quite sure which direction he wants to go yet.
“That’s obviously something I’ll learn a lot more about (in) the next four years,” he said. “I’ll get unparalleled experience into what it could be like and what each branch would be like.
“That’s a decision I won’t even find out until my ‘firstsy,’ or my senior year. That’s definitely a way down the road, it seems like.”
Christian is excited for what the future holds for both himself and his younger brother.
“Flying is something that I’ve always wanted to do from my freshman year on,” Christian said. “I was very happy to find out (I made flight school) in early November, and as we get closer to July, I get more excited.
“For Ethan, I’m very excited to see what he does. I think he’s more prepared than I was going into West Point, not because of any help I’ve given him. I think he’s a harder worker than me, more athletic than I was at that point, I think he has a greater leadership potential than I did at that age and time.”