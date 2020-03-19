Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse announced Wednesday afternoon that the Buchanan County Courthouse is now closed to the public.
The welfare of employees and residents remains top priority. With the uncertainties associated with COVID-19 access to the county offices will be limited. All necessary services will be by appointment only until further notice.
If individuals have questions on COVID-19 they can call 2-1-1 or visit Iowa Department of Public Health’s website at https://idph.iowa.gov/.
All residents are encouraged to use online payment services; mail or the drop box located in the parking lot of the courthouse for payments.
Many services provided by county departments can be done online or information is available on the county’s website www.buchanancountyiowa.org regarding proper paperwork that can be completed and mailed to the appropriate office or dropped off in the drop box. Questions can be directed to the telephone or e-mail for the appropriate office.
County Auditor, 319-334-4109 or auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us Passport applications will be by appointment only. If you have nomination papers to turn in call the office and we will let you in.
County Assessor, 319-334-2706 or assessor@co.buchanan.ia.us
County Attorney, 319-334-3710 or attorney@co.buchanan.ia.us
County Conservation, 319-636-2617 or dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us Camping, cabin, shelter reservations, register for programs and information on parks can be located at www.buchanancountyparks.com
Clerk of Court, 319-334-2196 or buchanan.county.clerk@iowacourts.gov
Environmental Health/Zoning Administrator, 319-334-2873 or maeven@co.buchanan.ia.us All permit applications can be found on the county’s website.
County Recorder, 319-334-4259 or recorder@co.buchanan.ia.us
County Treasurer, 319-334-2005 (auto renewals/titles) 319-334-4340 (property tax) 319-334-7456 (driver’s license) or treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us
Community Services, 319-334-7450 or jdavison@co.buchanan.ia.us for mental health or disability services; pmeyer@co.buchanan.ia.us for general assistance or veterans services and food pantry referrals.
Emergency Management Services, 319-334-6411 or ems@co.buchanan.ia.us
Public Health Services, 319-332-0860 or publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us
Please check our website for information on mail and online services, www.buchanancountyiowa.org