INDEPENDENCE – While all of us have felt the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) since its arrival in Buchanan County in March, those on the front line of the pandemic at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) have and will continue to deal with it every day.
While BCHC has disaster plans in place for weather-related events, mass casualties, illness outbreaks, and other circumstances, is it feasible that the hospital would have something in place that met all of the challenges presented by COVID-19? According to Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO, that answer is yes.
“Yes, the hospital has disaster plans and surge plans (surge plan being how we will be able to respond to volumes that surpass our traditional capacity). To say that these plans can truly prepare you for a global pandemic would be disingenuous. The reality is, when we kicked off our incident command structure to respond to this event, we began to quickly plan for and implement how we would respond to this incredibly unique scenario. Our plans evolved every week from March onward to respond to the situation in front of us and continue to evolve as new data emerges and new challenges present themselves – like returning to school.”
Thanks to those evolving plans, Slessor said BCHC did a number of things right away in response to this unique health challenge, including:
- Temporarily halted elective care
- Limited visitor across the organization
- Converted a set of rooms in many departments into negative airflow rooms
- Cross-trained staff to assist in other areas to flex around as needs changed
- Implemented testing for COVID-19 through a variety of tools
- Set up an outdoor testing trailer to reduce cross contamination
- Established a COVID call center
- Set up a respiratory clinic separating those with COVID-based symptoms from other patients
- Waiting rooms reorganized and adherence to social distancing standards
- Mandated masking of all patients, visitors, and associates
- Implemented new processes for urgent care patients
BCHC staff members have faced a lot during the pandemic – both on the job and at home. When asked how his people responded, Slessor couldn’t be more proud of them.
“Our staff has responded very well. The leadership from our physicians and advanced practice providers to this crisis was clear to me on day one. I was very impressed with their dedication and engagement to do whatever needed to be done. Our purchasing department was able to work both with vendors and our community partners to ensure that all our frontline staff had what they needed to protect themselves. Our frontline staff has responded incredibly well. They have shown flexibility, courage, and understanding in this difficult time. We have done well giving them the tools to protect themselves, but it has been those staff members that have shown up every day, wearing PPE their whole shift, and have provided and continue to provide excellent care in these challenging times,” Slessor stated.
In describing BCHC’s role so far in providing care during the pandemic, Slessor said, “We have primarily engaged with COVID in our clinics, emergency department, and testing trailer. Our number of actual inpatient admissions have been low (only one), but we have performed almost 1,300 tests for COVID with 64 of those coming back positive. Most patients we have seen have been able to quarantine at home and recover without the need for hospitalization, but we have transferred a few that were at risk for severe respiratory complications.”
Slessor said, “Testing is performed at our testing trailer on the main hospital campus Monday through Friday afternoons. Patients can typically get scheduled within 24 hours for local testing with an order from their provider. A person should be tested at least 48 hours after a confirmed exposure.”
He continued, “If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they must remain off work for a minimum of 10 days. In addition to the 10-day requirement, they must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication and have improvement in symptoms for 24 hours. All three criteria must be met before returning to work. Severely immunocompromised or those with severe/critical illness will remain off work for 15 to 20 days in addition to meeting fever and symptom criteria if symptomatic.
“If a person tests positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, they too will remain off work for 10 days from the date of the positive test as long as they do not develop symptoms during those 10 days. For someone to receive antibody testing, they would need to contact their primary care provider to discuss the need and benefit. These results can come back within two days,” Slessor added.
In conclusion, he said, “The hospital world is not an easy one in the COVID era, but we also recognize the many hardships that have been placed on people and businesses. The financial and mental health challenges are also staggering. Recent studies have shown that the prevalence of mental health challenges is up as much as threefold. To respond not only to this, but to the need for specialized local mental health care, BCHC hired a mental health counselor this past spring and will have a new mental health nurse practitioner that will start with us in September. We not only want to be here for our community for COVID, we know we have a role to play in the recovery effort.”