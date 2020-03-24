As of Tuesday, Iowa has 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the first in Buchanan County, according to state and county officials.
The infected middle-aged person in Buchanan County is “self-isolating at home,” according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
On Saturday, officials announced the first case in Fayette County in nearly the same way. That person is also “self-isolating at home.”
Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart released the same statement — with a different county named — that Fayette County Public Health Director Jes Wegner issued over the weekend: “While this is Buchanan County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority.”
Recommended preventative actions include washing hands frequently, covering up coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.
The state’s Public Health Department on Tuesday announced that it been notified of 19 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 124 positive cases. A total of 2,315 tests to date have been negative for the virus, according to the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The Public Health Department shared only the county and an age range for each of the 19 new cases. Along with Buchanan, counties reporting one new case of a person between 41 and 60 years old, were Black Hawk, Dallas and Tama.
Reporting one new case of a person between 61-80, were Cedar, Jasper, Poweshiek, Story and Washington Counties.
Muscatine reported two new cases involving people between 61-80.
Johnson County, which with 37 has the most confirmed cases in Iowa, has new cases of one person between 41-60 and one person between 61-80.
Polk County, has three new cases, one of which is of a person between 61-80. Polk has the second highest total cases at 17.
The one new case in Warren County was of a person between 18-40.