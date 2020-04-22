INDEPENDENCE – Several businesses are trying to keep employees busy during the COVID-19 shutdown. Many are catching up on inventory, painting, repairing furniture, deep cleaning, or remodeling.
At Em’s Coffee Co., they have been adding a fresh coat of yellow to the main walls, painting the wood bead boards white, and working on recovering furniture. Owner Tami Fenner also reports she is thinking about a new floor plan.
The Okoboji Grill remained open for takeout service for a while, but later decided to close completely until the “dine-in” ban was lifted. While partially open, they were preparing and delivering food to health care workers in Independence and Winthrop. They also were able to perform some deep cleaning and disinfecting all the current inventory of bottles, cans, and beverages on hand. They used the down time to stain the bar and other woodwork.
The Crowbar has remained open for takeout only. Meanwhile, inside they have built out the service end of the bar.