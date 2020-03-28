INDEPENDENCE – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact our daily lives during this period of social distancing, the events calendar has taken a hiatus.
When the crisis is over, be sure to submit your information with us regarding upcoming events for inclusion in the Mark Your Calendar column. We’ll help you get the word out – in print and online.
Send your information via email at news@bulletinjournal.com or call 319-334-2557.
We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our readers. We will continue to cover the news in and around Independence as best we can.
Take care, follow the rules and guidelines in place from public health officials, and look out for one another.