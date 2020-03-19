Have you heard the message, “It’s Friday. But Sunday’s Coming”? It refers to the Crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday, His facing sin, death, and hell over Holy Saturday and His Glorious Resurrection on Easter Morning.
This year, with the new coronavirus during flu and cold season, “Friday” has come early. Even the season of Lent has been stolen from us and perhaps Easter Sunday being held on April 12 has too. Actually every Sunday morning is a “Little Easter” because we are reminded of Christ’s gift of forgiveness and eternal life through His actions 2000 years ago, but even those have been temporarily taken from us. I’m proposing we celebrate Easter in 2020 on the Sunday we choose, after this virus threat passes and we can meet in groups again.
My “Friday” concerns include how this unusual virus season is going to affect our mental and spiritual health. Remaining home and inside, will avoid exposure to viruses, but slights us emotionally. This is not a winter storm when we must remain inside to be safe. It’s okay for us to go outdoors, while practicing six foot social distancing to avoid sharing infectious diseases with each other. And not gather in large groups at all. This all makes sense for many reasons.
It’s good for us to go outdoors for a walk and to play. Science and common sense tell us that physical exercise increases our feel-good hormones to help combat the depression that may set in otherwise. Getting regular rest, eating nutritionally and moving around throughout the day indoors, helps too. Visiting on the phone and social media will help us remain connected with one another. No one should face this unusual season alone.
While reading God’s Word, the Bible, and pausing to listen to God through prayer and meditation each day, God will guide us to what it is we need to hear from God. The Old Testament Psalms and Prophets tell of Bible times when life was tougher than we have it today and how God carried His people through it all. Let those stories bring you hope.
Of course, reading the New Testament gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke or John, will bring us all the hope we need to face any circumstances. However, if you feel you need additional help, you can call 211 on your phone, which provides a shortcut through what can be a maze of health and human service agency phone numbers. Dialing 211 refers, and sometimes connects, you to appropriate agencies and community organizations: for Basic Human Needs; Physical and Mental Health Resources; Work Support; Services in Non-English Languages; and Suicide Prevention which can be reached at any of these numbers:
1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)
1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433)
1-888-SUICIDE (1-888-784-2433)
1-877-SUICIDA (1-877-784-2432) (Spanish)
Please remember every day of this unusual season, that “It’s Friday. But Sunday’s Coming!”