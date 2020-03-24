As you probably know by now, the state and the nation are facing a public health emergency in dealing with the coronavirus (also called COVID-19) pandemic. Since this virus is very contagious and there have been deaths, to reduce the risk for the public, staff and legislators, last Monday the legislature passed a resolution that pauses the legislative session for 30 days. We are planning to reconvene on Wednesday, April 15. The resolution allows flexibility for the legislature to return before or after April 15 if deemed appropriate.
This decision was made in consultation with the Department of Public Health and the governor’s office following the announcement of “community spread” in Iowa. The legislature is following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control related to mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populations. This was a decision that was not made lightly but is in the best interest of all the people involved.
Stability for the State Budget
Before the legislature left last Monday, we passed a bill to provide financial stability for the state budget.
Fiscal Year 2020 (this year) — A supplemental appropriation for Medicaid ($89 million), Hawk-I medical insurance for children in low income families ($1.7 million), and the Glenwood Resource Center ($600,000) was passed to ensure that the state is able to meet its obligations during the FY20 fiscal year. Additionally, the state appropriated an additional $525,000 for processing of COVID-19 testing kits at the State Hygienic Lab.
Fiscal Year 2021 (starts July 1) — In case the COVID-19 situation does not improve, or worsens, the legislature passed a continuing appropriation for the first two months of the FY21 budget at the current year’s spending levels since the budget has not yet been approved. The exception is K-12 education funding for FY 21 which has already been approved and so the schools would get funding at the increased levels already passed. This will ensure that essential services will continue to be delivered to Iowans if legislators are unable to conduct business before the fiscal year begins on July 1, 2020. If the legislature is able to meet before July 1 and finish its business, the spending levels will be at the new levels that it would set, as would normally occur.
Tools for the Governor
To ensure that state government is able to properly respond to unforeseen circumstances that can rapidly change, the legislature provided the governor with additional tools to respond to the current emergency.
The legislature also gave the governor additional transfer authority from now through the first two months of the FY21 budget, so she is able to more easily shift money between state departments and properly respond to emergency situations.
Finally, the Legislature granted the governor the ability to spend 10% of the current Economic Emergency Fund to address the current emergency. Anything above 10% requires approval from the Legislative Council, which consists of leadership from both parties from both chambers.
Certainty for Schools
Following Governor Reynolds’ recommendation to close schools for 30 days, the legislature provided a blanket forgiveness for school days through Sunday, April 12. Those days will not need to be rescheduled. After that, the legislature has provided the governor with the ability to forgive school days statewide or on a district by district basis. This decision will provide Iowa school districts with the certainty that they need to make decisions locally and move ahead this school year.
Workers and Businesses
Governor Reynolds has also announced assistance for workers and businesses impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19. Iowans who have been laid off due to COVID-19 or have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to COVID-19, may eligible for unemployment benefits, provided they meet all other eligibility requirements, and work search requirements will be waived.
Self-employed and small business owners can contact the Small Business Administration on what options they have at this time. The SBA is now making low-interest loans available statewide to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by the coronavirus. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. You can find more information at the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov
Governor’s Executive Orders
The day after the legislature went home, the governor issued an executive order which activated the public health response and recovery portions of the state disaster emergency plan applicable to this public health emergency. This authorizes the use of all available state resources, supplies, equipment, and materials necessary to assist citizens due to the emergency. Last Friday she issued a second executive order and Sunday came a third executive order. All expire at midnight on April 16 unless otherwise noted. The governor can terminate the orders earlier or extend them later. They all had many provisions. Among them are these:
Facilities & Events Closures: The governor ordered the closure of restaurants and bars to the public except for carry-out and drive-through. Also closed are fitness centers, theaters, casinos, senior citizen centers, adult daycares, beauty salons, barbershops, tanning facilities, tattoo shops, massage therapy business, swimming pools, and social, community, recreational, leisure, sporting, and church gatherings and events of more than 10 people. This part of these orders is in effect until midnight March 31. This does not apply to livestock auctions or other businesses, retail or otherwise, unless specified.
Expansion of Telehealth: Relaxing the restrictions on providing health care via telehealth (by video). Wellmark is reimbursing providers the same fee for telehealth as an in-person visit.
Income Tax Extension: Department of Revenue extends the filing and payment deadlines for income tax to July 31. This does not apply to estimate tax payment deadlines.
Property Taxes: Penalties and interest on unpaid property taxes are suspended until April 16.
Renters: Certain evictions for renters are suspended.
Foreclosures: All foreclosures on residential, commercial, and agricultural property are suspended.
Licensing: Certain barriers to professional licensing have been removed.
Electronic Public Meetings: Local governments will be allowed to meet electronically, provided that a means for the public to participate by telephone or electronically is made available.
COVID-19 Testing: More testing is becoming available each day through the State Hygienic Lab. Not everyone needs to be tested
Graduation: If seniors are unable to complete their classes for the year due to COVID-19 issues, districts can use local discretion to determine whether the students have completed sufficient course content to consider the units complete. Schools should provide as much latitude for students to graduate on time as possible.
Online Learning: Public districts may choose to use online learning options but may not require student participation. If used, any online learning options should be offered as equitably as possible to all students.
Standardized Tests: The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress is suspended until further notice.
School Staff Pay: School staff are paid annual salaries according to their contracts and should continue to be paid their regular salary and benefits during the closure of schools.
Drivers Licenses: A driver’s license with an expiration date of Jan. 16 through April 16, 2020, (but the governor could extend this date) can still be used for driving without fear of receiving a ticket. This is to reduce the number of people coming in to get their driver’s license renewed.
Transportation: Certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods are suspended.
Highway Rest Areas: These will remain open.
Travel Outside the State: Iowans who travel outside the state are now recommended to self-isolate for 14 days.
Firearms: Passed in 2017, Iowa law now prohibits the violation of 2nd Amendment rights when the state government activates the state disaster emergency plan. There are no changes during this emergency regarding firearms laws.
The governor is not considering a “shelter in place” order (mandate to stay home) at this time.
Can You Help?
Senior Meals: Since senior center meal sites are closed, those still desiring meals must have them delivered to the seniors’ homes. The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is looking for more volunteers to help. Please call 1-800-779-8707 if you are well and can help.
Donate Blood: The Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this outbreak. If you are healthy call 1-800-RED-CROSS to see if you can book an appointment to donate blood.
Taking Care of Yourself and Others
During this time, we must all do our part to prevent the spread of illnesses and protect our health care system from becoming overburdened.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus in the first place. This is especially important for people who are at a higher risk of getting very sick (older adults, people who have serious chronic medical conditions).
Prevention of COVID-19 is the same as that for other respiratory illness (like flu). Stay home if you’re sick, cover your cough, wash hands often with soap, avoid touching your face with your hands, practice “social distancing”, and avoid crowds.
As of Sunday, March 22 there were 90 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa scattered all over the state.
For more detailed information and guidance on the coronavirus emergency in Iowa, go to this website: https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/
Concluding Thoughts
The decisions made to enact emergency powers are not made lightly but with some fear and trepidation on the part of the legislature and the governor. We felt we did need to respond to the data and facts presented by this public health crisis but at the same time I want to express that we are very cognizant of the fact that we are greatly curtailing many freedoms.
We have 1) authorized the executive branch power that belongs to the legislative branch which runs counter to the principle of having co-equal branches of government which our republic is based on, and 2) restricted two major First Amendment rights, which are freedom of religion and freedom of peaceable assembly. If this doesn’t scare you, it should. I know the governor, as well as the legislature, are concerned as well.
This action sets a precedent for the future when, heaven forbid, if we should ever have a legislature and governor less concerned about curtailing citizens’ freedoms. This is why we need to restore both the balance between legislative and executive branches and those First Amendment rights just as soon as the emergency is past. We should not rest easy until that is done.