Thursday, the Northeast Iowa region, Region 6 (special COVID designation) has reached a critical COVID outbreak level. This affects the following counties: Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek. The data for the coronavirus outbreak has been reviewed and our area has been elevated to a level 10.
This is due in part to the long term care (nursing home) facility outbreaks, the severity of illness / rate of hospitalization, and the increase in virus activity in this region of the state.
Accordingly, the governor has issued a new proclamation effective April 17 in all Region 6 counties through April 30:
• All gatherings for social, community, recreational, sporting, or leisure activities cease through April 30th. This includes those below 10 people.
• Individuals may gather only with the members of their immediate household.
• Social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet in public places outside of the home must be practiced, except for members of the same household.
Exceptions are:
• Churches, spiritual, religious, weddings, and funerals will continue to be restricted to 10 people as before. Six feet apart social distancing is still required to be practiced except for members of the same household.
• For individuals caring for family members outside of their immediate household.
• Any gatherings for purposes than social community, recreational, sporting, or leisure activities. For example, they do not apply to employment or volunteer activities.
Employers are required to evaluate whether any more of their employees can feasibly work remotely and reasonably try to do so. Businesses with remaining in-person employees shall take reasonable precautions to ensure the health of their employees and the public. They are encouraged to follow guidance provided by the Iowa DPH regarding infection prevention measures to protect employees / customers, such as appropriate employee screening, social distancing practices, and increased cleaning and hygiene practices.
This two-week time frame covers one incubation period of the virus and is intended to reduce the risk of further exposing yourself or others.
Education Update
School Districts Decisions on Required or Voluntary Instruction: All 327 public school districts in the state submitted plans. Of those, 285 will offer voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, six will provide required educational services and 36 will offer a combination of the two.
Of 179 accredited nonpublic schools that submitted plans, 73 will offer voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, 80 will provide required educational services and 26 will offer a combination of the two.
Education during the pandemic encompasses a variety of approaches used to extend learning beyond brick and mortar district buildings — online learning, e-learning, distance learning, including paper packets, and virtual learning. For schools that provide required educational services, attendance will be taken and lessons will be graded. Under the voluntary educational enrichment opportunities option, which is what most schools are doing, student participation is voluntary and no grade or credit is given.
High School Graduation Requirements: Rules have been suspended regarding requiring curriculum standards and completion of specific units of credit for completion of a high school program of study, to the extent such provisions would hinder Iowa school districts in assisting the Iowa high school graduating class of 2020 in completing a course of study during this disaster emergency. In addition, rules have also been suspended requiring each Iowa pupil physically able to do so to complete a course that leads to certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in order to graduate from high school.
Annual Sport Physical Requirements: Rules have been suspended during this emergency requiring each student participating in sports to get a physical.
High School Equivalency Testing: Rules have been suspended regarding retaking of high school equivalency testing during the emergency.
Community College Instructional Hours: Rules have been suspended regarding contact-hour requirements for community college instruction during the emergency.
College Students the CARES Act: Many colleges and universities will receive federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds, half of which must go directly to students for aid needed due to the coronavirus emergency. Colleges and universities in Iowa will receive $119,776,008, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Of that amount, $59,888,024 will go to emergency grants for students. The Regents universities and many community colleges will receive these funds. Contact your financial aid office for more information.
Can parents pay someone (licensed teacher or unlicensed person) to help with teaching their children? If the person helping is not a licensed teacher, whether paid or not, the state would not have any jurisdiction over the issue. If the person being paid to help was a licensed teacher, they would need to be mindful of 282--25.3(6)(f) in the ethics code, which says it is a violation for teachers to solicit students or parents of students to purchase goods or services from them for their own personal advantage. Teachers would need to check with their local district for the specifics on this ethics issue. If a teacher is not being paid to help there is no ethics issue.