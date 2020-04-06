The "COVID Care Cruise" is a car cruise going on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Oelwein. People are encouraged to come cruise downtown for a chance to get out of the house, wave to friends and share some smiles while maintaining the safety of social distancing. All are welcome.
