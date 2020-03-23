The number of positive cases of COVID-19 had jumped over the weekend from 38 as of Wednesday to 105 as of Monday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
However, Bremer County continues to have no confirmed positive diagnoses. Regardless, Waverly Health Center has implemented health screening measures before staff, patients and visitors enter either of its facilities in Waverly, Shell Rock and Janesville.
The IDPH reported that there were six cases confirmed Thursday afternoon — three in Polk County and one each in Muscatine, Dubuque and Johnson counties. There was just one case in Allamakee County added on Friday.
Saturday had the biggest increase to date, with 23 positive cases. By county, two were in Allamakee County, two in Black Hawk, one in Dubuque, one in Fayette, one in Henry, five in Johnson, three in Linn, one in Muscatine, four in Polk, one in Pottawatomie, one in Story, and one in Washington County.
There were another 22 added to the list on Sunday: two in Cerro Gordo County, one in Dallas County, two more in Dubuque County, two in Harrison County, another five in Johnson County, one in Kossuth County, another in Linn, one in Poweshiek, one in Scott, one in Sioux, three in Tama, one in Washington County, and one in Woodbury.
Lastly, another 15 were confirmed to be positive of the virus on Monday: one in Allamakee, two in Dubuque, two in Hancock, three in Johnson, two in Linn, one in Muscatine, two in Polk, one in Wapello, and one in Woodbury.
Cases are found in 26 of Iowa’s 99 counties, but the IDPH adds that there are also 2,043 negative tests so far.
In addition, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two additional public health emergency proclamations. On Friday, she ordered several regulatory and economic suspensions to help ease the burden for Iowans, including a delay in property tax collections and penalties; suspension of certain evictions from apartments and mobile homes; extends the deadlines for weapons permits; permits unopened alcoholic containers to be sold on a carry-out, delivery or drive-thru basis; and allows governmental agencies to meet electronically if possible.
Then on Sunday, she ordered the closure of barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, tanning salons and swimming pools starting at 10 p.m. that day through March 31. That corresponds with a similar order that has limited restaurants to carry-out, delivery and drive-thru service only as well as closed bars, theaters, casinos, fitness centers, senior centers and any other place where 10 or more people would gather.