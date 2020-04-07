Cedar Bend Humane Society has made the tough decision to close starting Saturday, April 4, due to the recommendations from community leaders and health officials in response to the rising concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.
During this time, Cedar Bend Humane Society intake services will be limited to 9 a.m. to noon and will continue to handle pet redemption by appointment only and PAWS pantry requests. Please call 319-232-6887 with any questions or concerns during those hours. All other Cedar Bend Humane Society services, including adoptions, will be closed. Phone messages will be checked throughout the day.
City of Waterloo and Cedar Falls Animal Control Services can be reached at 319-883-0797 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and after 8 p.m. for emergencies only.
Cedar Bend Humane Society staff will continue to provide daily top-notch care to all of the animals still in our care at the shelter. Many of the animals have been placed in temporary foster homes to be cared for during these uncertain times.
Watch the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s website and social media for updates. “There will be many fun upcoming ways to support the shelter virtually and community support is vital for us to continue our mission in helping all of the neglected, unwanted, and homeless animals in our community,” said Marketing Coordinator of CBHS, Jessica Christensen. “Please know that we are preparing in every possible way to restore our services once it is safe to do so.”
Those who have taken part in CBHS’ online Auction for Animals fundraiser and have purchased t-shirts from Action Signs, LLC’s Give Back T-shirt fundraiser will be able to pick up those items after May.
Those in an emergency situation with their pet or experiencing hardships and struggling to afford pet food, please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at 319-232-6887 for assistance. CBHS is partnering with the City of Waterloo Animal Control Services to offer delivery options to the elderly or those unable to pick up at the shelter.