A hospice nurse was recently asked, “How can you work in hospice – it must be so sad?”
She answered, “I love providing skilled, compassionate care because I know I make a huge difference in the quality of a person’s life. I love that I can use my training as a nurse to bring comfort and dignity to my patients and seeing the relief on their faces and on the faces of their caregivers. I love that I can offer practical solutions to patients and families and help them find more meaningful moments at the end of life.”
Hospice does not mean imminent death
Hospice isn’t about dying, it’s about living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness. Many people only consider hospice care in the final days of life, but hospice is ideally suited to care for patients and family caregivers for the final 6 months of life. Palliative care is available to people earlier in the course of a serious illness and can be provided along with other treatments they may still be receiving from their doctor.
The best time to learn about hospice or palliative care (for those not quite ready for hospice) is before you are faced with a medical crisis. One of the most frequent comments Cedar Valley Hospice hears from families they’ve served is: “We wish we would have called sooner?”
Faces of Caring
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, a time to draw attention and raise awareness of these important types of care.
This year’s theme, Faces of Caring, showcases those hospice heroes who go into people’s homes, even during this pandemic, and continue to provide expert patient-centered care. Hospice and palliative care can make a profound difference and help maximize the quality of life for all those they care for.
Cedar Valley Hospice comes to you to provide:
- Pain and symptom management
- Education about your illness
- Support for caregivers and family
Making Each Moment Matter
When you or someone you love has a serious illness, time is precious. At Cedar Valley Hospice, its hospice and palliative care teams offer comfort and support to make the most of that precious time. Making the choice to call Cedar Valley Hospice can turn a difficult situation into one that is manageable, so patients and families can focus on living.
Call Cedar Valley Hospice today at 800-626-2360 for a no-obligation consultation. It’s never too soon to learn more about how their experts can help.