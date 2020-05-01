The novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause cancelations of planned events in area communities. The latest news Friday that Independence is canceling its annual Fourth of July celebration dashes many hopes that the virus is waning enough to support safe outdoor gatherings.
Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth said in the past the Celebrate Indee festival and Fourth of July Parade have weathered threats of flooding, road construction and other natural disasters, but never did organizers think a global health pandemic would be the cause for cancelation.
“To do our best part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, along with current recommendations, the Celebrate Indee Committee and Independence Area Chamber of Commerce cannot in good faith gather thousands of our friends, family members, and neighbors over July 3rd and 4th and risk what we have all been working so hard for over the past two months. Your safety is important to us, and unfortunately, this virus will not quickly disappear within the next weeks or months. We are just as saddened as you are,” Barth wrote.
Michelle McBride, media relations person for Celebrate Indee, said, “This virus has changed everyone’s way of life. We’ve all been very attuned to the models and know this virus will likely not disappear any time soon. We all just feel it is the most appropriate decision for keeping the community safe at this time.”
The Oelwein Celebration Inc. Committee made its cancelation of events for the weekend of June 5-7 on April 9. Within a few days, the annual Hazleton Haze Days and flea market set for the second weekend in June, also canceled.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard is not being as quick to pull the plug on the Party in the Park Summer Series.
“I’m sure we will have a lot of discussions in a week or so, but we’re just trying to wait until the governor gets to the May 15 timeline she has in place,” Howard said Friday. “We’re anxious to see what she has to say, of course. Chances are the June event will be canceled, but we will wait and see.”
The annual Party in the Park Summer Series is held the second Thursday each month, June through September, at Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein. A family-themed event, it draws a large crowd from 5 to 8 p.m. to hear live music, enjoy kids games, enter drawings, and enjoy a food court of many area vendors, as well as a beverage garden for adults. Maintaining social distancing would be the main concern, Howard said.
“We will have to make a decision when we get to 30 days out, because that is the time frame the food vendors have to get their licenses. I’m trying to be optimistic while we still have some time,” she said. ”We will make a decision when we get a month out from the events. Until then, we’re still being hopeful.”