These are strange and uncertain times we find ourselves in. Who would have thought six months ago we would be hoarding disinfectant wipes and toilet paper while frantically looking for more each week and praying what we find isn’t that cheap RV/camping/live-in-the-woods kind? It’ll do as a back-up, but let’s face it...that stuff’s going to the bottom of the shelf, hopefully never to be seen again.
How have things changed for you? Perhaps, like all of us here at the library, you are adjusting to the novelty of working from home, or are a student engaged in learning from home, or find yourself without work. You could be someone that falls into a high-risk category and is stuck at home.
And let’s not forget essential workers (THANK YOU) doing their part to keep us all cared for, safe, fed, and food on the table. What’s it been like for you to be on the front lines? In short, we want to hear from everyone. Whatever specific situation you find yourself in these days – we want to hear about it. We must get these stories and pictures recorded as a reminder of where we’ve been and how we pulled through together as a community.
So, here at the Independence Public Library, we are asking the community for help with a program of local stories and memories called “Celebrate Our Strength.” Tell us how COVID-19 is impacting your family, workplace, and neighborhood. Help us make a snapshot in time chronicling how our community was impacted and how we endured during a global pandemic by sending us your memories, short story, and/or picture (drawing or photograph).
You can submit your stories and pictures at http://www.independenceia.org/library (library homepage) where you will see “Celebrate Our Strength” appearing as the images and info scrolls at the top of the page. Click on the picture, and it will take you to a submission form. You can also find submission links through our Facebook and Instagram pages.
This is open to all ages. We are in this together, so let’s “Celebrate Our Strength” together.
For more information regarding the “Celebrate Our Strength” program or other library programs, visit our home page or call 319-334-2470 and leave a message. We check messages each morning, Monday through Friday. Stay safe everyone!