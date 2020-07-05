LFayette County Community Health wants you to have a fun and safe holiday weekend, and do your part to limit the spread of COVID-19.
As Fayette County is currently seeing an uptick in COVID cases, 46 total as of the morning of July 4th, public health is seeing this increase related to family and social gatherings, both inside and outside. This is a 28% increase in the last 24 hours.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July may feel a little different this year with COVID-19 considerations, and we want to remind everyone to follow some simple tips to enjoy Independence Day safely,” said Jessica Wegner, Community Health Nurse. “There are measures every Iowan can take to protect themselves and those they love from getting sick over this special holiday weekend.”
Simple steps for protecting yourself and others from COVID-19:
• The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Avoid close contact and social distance by putting 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household including in public places like bars and restaurants.
• If you’re traveling, watch for local virus activity where you are going. Find travel considerations here.
• Take extra precautions if you are at higher risk for severe illness.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
• Monitor your health daily and be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms. Stay home if you are sick and follow CDC guidance.
"This holiday weekend, we encourage all Iowans to celebrate safely and responsibly by following these tried and true public health measures that stop the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses," said Wegner. "We each have a responsibility to keep our friends, families and communities safe. By following these simple measures, we will protect the health of all Iowans and keep our state on the right track."
Reviewing fireworks safety and food safety tips can also keep you and your community healthy as you celebrate this holiday weekend. For more information on COVID-19 safety visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov