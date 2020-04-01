INDEPENDENCE – Carroll George Conklin and Marian Alice Jackson were united in marriage on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Carroll is the son of George and Alta Conklin. Marian is the daughter of Raymond and Helen Jackson.
The couple raised five children: Julie (Michael) Rokes of Dike, Gwen (Dean) Paulsen of Waverly, Kirk (Luann) Conklin of Strawberry Point, Craig (Deb) Conklin of Aiken, South Carolina, and Chris (Steve) Morine of Reinbeck. Additionally, they have six grandchildren: Jenny (Scott) Connolly of Dike, Matthew (Jenna) Rokes of Le Claire, Ali (Jake) Collins of North Liberty, Brad (Lauren) Conklin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Christie (Cody) Bilharz of Waverly, and Michaela (Ryan Lansing) Conklin of St. Peter, Minnesota. They have eight great-grandchildren and are expecting another in July.
Carrol and Marian grew up during World War II, a time of shortages and rationing, somewhat like now with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It’s so surreal that I just had a conversation with Mom [about the similarities],” said Gwen. “Mom recalls her mother and older sister always wore nylon stocking to church, but they couldn’t buy nylon back then because it was all being used to make parachutes for the servicemen. She remembered there was always a shortage of sugar and flour, especially sugar. You couldn’t buy cake, brownie, etc., mixes back then.”
Following the “social distancing” guidelines, Gwen says the family is unable to visit their folks in person.
“We have our two fabulous, private home health care workers who go out three times a day,” said Gwen “They get Dad up, fix meals, do laundry, etc. We are so lucky, they have been with us for two years. They absolutely love Mom and Dad, and our folks love them.”
Due to COVID-19, a family celebration will be planned at a later date.