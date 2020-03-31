National Doctors Day is on March 30.
It was first celebrated in 1933, and a red carnation typically signifies its meaning.
In 2020, the celebration is even more poignant, as the world, the country and the state are fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.
At the Red Entrance of the Waverly Health Center, a well wisher chalked this cheerleading message:
“Heroes and Helpers Enter Here.”
On sidewalks around the hospitals, in the staff parking lot and in front of other entrances, other messages uplift spirits and express gratitude to the tireless efforts of healthcare providers, displaying the spirit of the community.