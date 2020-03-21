This winter, I wrote an article describing a tiny snapshot of our time overseas. Over the course of six years, my family and I lived in three different countries spread between Eastern Europe and the Middle East. I made trips to quite a few others. While most of this time was pretty mundane, we did experience multiple instances of society-wide chaos, mass panic, and uncertainty about the future.
We saw panic buying that left stores barren and ATMs and gas pumps empty. We lived through revolution, war, protests, a tuberculosis epidemic, several viral respiratory epidemics, and shortages of every basic necessity, including food, drinking water, money, natural gas, and electricity.
The hysteria we see going on right now is nothing new to my family, and there are a lot of things we have learned through our experiences that have made the COVID-19 crisis significantly less daunting to us. I want to share a few of those things with you now in hopes that it will encourage you in this time of confusion.
It’s ok to take a break from the news. When the [Ukrainian] revolution started, we spent every spare moment glued to screens, checking to see how it was going to affect our lives. The anxiety and worry about all the what ifs and seeing reports of problems happening in neighboring cities made me physically ill.
Then I turned off the news for a few weeks, and suddenly I saw that the world around me wasn’t overrun with zombies and the sky wasn’t falling, and my symptoms went away. Sure, there were problems, and I did need to check the news from time to time, so I worked it out with some friends that when I took periodic breaks from the news, they would still watch it and let me know if anything happened that was relevant to me.
The stores always restock. I have seen empty shelves and shortages of basic necessities several times, and in each one of those instances, after the panic buying was over, the shelves filled back up. It never took more than two weeks, even in war-torn eastern Ukraine. Sure, we couldn’t get our imported salsa from Sweden anymore (closest thing to the real stuff they had over there), but we could still get plenty of everything else we needed.
The disease passes. Every winter over there brought an epidemic that shut down schools and businesses for weeks at a time and overwhelmed the health care system. One time, a certain sick child of ours broke his quarantine (we’d confined him to his room), and kissed his baby sister, who then got so sick she spent a week in the hospital in intensive care. But within a month, our lives, and the rhythm of society, had returned to normal.
Times of chaos are also times of opportunity to help others. When people around you are suffering, this is when we can follow one of God’s greatest commandments, to love our neighbor as ourselves. Instead of hoarding things, look for ways to share. Thanks to a lot of people’s selfishness, there are some who are out of toilet paper and hand soap now. Some kids may not get meals outside of school. With the social distancing that is being encouraged, there are now a lot of people who will have less contact with others and whose physical and emotional needs may go unmet and unnoticed. While still being cautious to avoid spreading germs, we can still reach out to friends, family members, and neighbors to check on them. See if they need anything, and be willing to share what you have. Encourage them with regular phone calls, even if you can’t visit.
With schools closing, consider helping one other family out by watching their child. This will ease their burden and, even if you have your own kids, it’s still fewer people than the recommended 10-person group limit.
Don’t scare your kids. When I woke up one day in Ukraine to discover protests blocking the road to the market and shops out of bread, milk, and eggs, I made the mistake of being too free in talking about my concerns in front of my young children. They picked up from me that something bad was happening and became afraid themselves. This led to them lashing out in fear, fighting with each other, and crying more, which only increased the tension in our home. Since then, I have learned to be more discerning in what I tell my kids, and how I tell them.
Try to maintain your composure and stop to think if they are mature enough to handle what you tell them. Make your home a place of peace and security. Take time to have fun together. Play some games. Watch some movies. Go out in your yard and toss a ball around. Above all, maintain a normal routine as much as possible. Nothing reassures kids more that everything is going to be ok than seeing normal things like mealtime and bedtime are unchanged.
Turn off the TV and get some fresh air. Every winter overseas came with epidemics and social upheaval. One year, I remember choosing to hide in my room with my laptop and watch all of the Marvel movies instead of engaging with my equally stressed-out family. The result was just more frustration in our home. When I finally decided to take my kids out in our apartment courtyard and throw sticks in the pond, it was like our tension suddenly melted away.
The more you are stuck inside staring at a screen, the more stressed you will feel. The social distancing recommendations are not preventing us from taking walks, playing in our yards, having a barbeque, or getting ready to start gardening.
Pray. I’ve seen God answer many prayers in our times of need. This was especially true in times of crisis when people met in small groups in their homes to ask God for help. It helped me to take the burden off myself and give it to someone strong enough to carry it. I also took great comfort in reading through the books of Psalms and Ecclesiastes in the Bible, the latter of which especially wrestles with life’s difficulty and futility, and helps to bring into focus what really matters when things aren’t going well.
So, be encouraged, this season will pass, and we will find a new normal once it’s over. And hopefully, on the road there, you will learn some things that leave you and your family in a better place than when this all started.