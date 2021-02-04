Childcare providers in Fayette and Buchanan counties, and massage therapists in Fayette County, were given a way to seek the COVID-19 vaccine from local public health, and seniors 65 and up were told more about federal pharmacy partners that will be giving the vaccine in phase 1B, this week.
Any childcare provider or massage therapist in Fayette County who is interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is asked to send a Facebook message to Fayette County Public Health, facebook.com/FayetteCoPH.
Childcare providers, please include name, phone number, email, city and number of kids supervised. Given the limited vaccine supply, persons will be contacted when vaccine is available.
Buchanan County Public Health has asked non-registered daycare providers in that county, such as Hazleton and much of Fairbank, to email their contact information, with a subject line of “Daycare vaccine request,” to publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us.
FCPH asked persons in other tiers in phase 1B to continue to monitor its Facebook page for updates.
FEDERAL PHARMACY PARTNERS
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control announced their COVID-19 vaccine Federal Retail Pharmacy Program partners.
Hy-Vee has been named a national partner in Iowa, and pharmacies anticipate receiving vaccine allocation directly from the CDC next week, the week of Feb. 8, according to hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine.
According to CDC, most pharmacy partners are using online scheduling systems to schedule vaccination visits for eligible individuals based on their limited available vaccine supply.
Hy-Vee said it will be prioritizing those who are due for second doses.
Customers are asked: “Please be patient and do not call your Hy-Vee Pharmacy. They do not have access to schedule appointments that are not available online. We will post the link to our online scheduler here (hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine) once we receive the vaccine allocation.”
For a limited time, and while vaccine supplies last, Iowans age 65 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens and CVS stores, which were federal pharmacy partners during phase 1A, as near as Black Hawk County (for both chains), according to the state coronavirus dashboard, coronavirus.iowa.gov. For details visit walgreens.com/covidvaccine, visit CVS.com or download the CVS Pharmacy app.