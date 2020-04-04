BUCHANAN COUNTY – With Holy Week approaching, the Bulletin Journal reached out to area churches for online service information (below). Follow the churches’ online sites for other events and devotions.
Independence
Calvary Evangelistic Center – Facebook
First Presbyterian Church – Live Sundays on Facebook page “First Presbyterian Church, Independence, IA” at 10 a.m.
First United Methodist Church — Services are taped and broadcasted on 95.3 FM at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Services are videotaped and uploaded to www.firstumcindee.com.
Hope Wesleyan Church – 10 a.m. on YouTube at “Hope Wesleyan Church” channel.
Immanuel Lutheran Church – Live Sundays on Facebook page “Immanuel Lutheran Church- Indee” at 9 a.m.
Independence Community Bible Church – Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on Facebook, and on website at www.indeechurch.org.
Living Water Church – Live Sunday morning Bible message on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday evening Bible message at 7 p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church – Online services on Sundays on Facebook (prairielakeschurch) at 9 and 11 a.m. or on their website (online.prairielakeschurch.org) at 9 and 11 a.m. or 8 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist/St. Patrick’s – Archbishop Jackels will livestream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday, as well as the Chrism Mass (and the Triduum, if the situation has not changed by then), and will lead the Rosary each week on Thursday. Visit https://dbqarch.org/coronavirus for more information about these livestreamed events.
Palm Sunday Palm Drive-Through Pickup in Independence – Volunteers wearing gloves will be passing out palms. Please stop by the handicapped entrance (off Highway 150) on Saturday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. or Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to pick up palms and a bulletin, and to drop off your contribution envelope. St. John School Parents – please bring your children because the St. John teachers will be outside (SUNDAY MORNING ONLY) waving to them as you pick up your palms.
Rowley
First Presbyterian Church – Sharing worship and fellowship on their Facebook page “Rowley First Presbyterian Church.”
Quasqueton
Hoover Wesleyan Church – Sunday morning 10 a.m. worship service will be “Drive-in Church” and will also once again be streamed on Facebook.